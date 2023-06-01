Juvenile charged in Robbinsdale shooting that critically wounded victim

A petition says the 17-year-old defendant, a resident of McCleod County, was conducting a transaction involving guns when a dispute led to gunfire.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A 17-year-old is charged with first-degree assault involving a shooting in Robbinsdale that left a young man critically wounded, and those charges will be upgraded if the victim does not survive.

Prosecutors filed a petition in juvenile court laying out two felony charges against the defendant, whose official address is in Brooklyn Park. Documents lay out a series of events that reportedly led to the shooting on Monday, May 29, on the 3300 block of Grimes Ave. N.

Robbinsdale police were dispatched to that address on reports of gunfire and soon located the victim, a man identified in court documents only as TJE, lying near the alley between Grimes and Halifax. Two women were there applying pressure to what appeared to be a gunshot on the victim's neck.

Officers took over applying pressure and started CPR when they couldn't detect a pulse. The young man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The women told officers they were at their respective homes when they heard gunshots and saw a silver vehicle leaving the scene. One managed to grab a license plate number and relayed it to police.

Squads on patrol spotted a light-colored SUV speeding down 36th Avenue near Noble Avenue running through a red light and began pursuing the vehicle. They were able to confirm the SUV had the same plate as the vehicle seen leaving the shooting scene.

Police followed the vehicle with lights and sirens activated until the driver, the teen charged with the shooting, pulled over near Highway 100. Officers searched the truck and found a 9mm handgun and an ammunition magazine in the glovebox, along with another extended magazine and loose ammunition.

There was also a spent 9mm shell inside a pocket of the defendant's hooded sweatshirt.

Another juvenile in the suspect vehicle told police he had helped set up an exchange of firearms between the alleged shooter and the victim for that morning, and during the interaction, the two had a disagreement. The teen said the victim tried to take the gun from his friend and put him in a headlock. At that point, the teen gunman allegedly shot the victim twice, once in the neck and the other in the stomach.

Doctors say the victim suffered a severe brain injury due to receiving CPR for approximately 20 minutes, hemorrhaging from his carotid artery, and spinal fractures. He is currently in "comfort care" and is not expected to live, the petition says.

A separate petition filed in McCleod County accuses the 17-year-old of stealing a vehicle from a couple outside the Walmart in Hutchinson on February 1, 2023. Court documents allege the teen stole the SUV as a man held the door open for his wife, sped off, and led law enforcement on a chase down Highway 7 reaching speeds of between 100 and 120 mph.

The petition asks that the juvenile be removed from his home and taken into custody because of his condition and surroundings.

