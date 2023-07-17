Girl fatally shot in south Minneapolis

Police said the 15-year-old was found wounded near the intersection of Girard Ave. S and 25th St. W. Despite life-saving efforts she was declared dead on scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — Homicide investigators are trying to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a girl early Monday in Minneapolis.

Police say squads were dispatched to the intersection of Girard Ave. S and 25th St. W. just before 1:30 a.m. Responding officers discovered a 15-year-old female suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the girl was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators spoke with potential witnesses while the Minneapolis Police Forensic team processed evidence gathered at the scene. At this point the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting are unknown, and police said in a news release that no one has been arrested in the teen's death.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting or the person or persons responsible is asked to call CrimeStoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or contact the organization via its website. Those providing information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: