Juvenile male shot in Fridley Wednesday

Officials say they were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Wednesday in Fridley.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Fridley on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if there are any other injuries or the severity of the juvenile male's injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

