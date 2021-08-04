Juvenile suspects arrested following Big Lake carjacking

Big Lake police are thanking two citizens who tracked one fleeing suspect and helped take him into custody.

Two juveniles are in custody awaiting charges after police say they carjacked a woman in Big Lake at gunpoint Wednesday.

A press release from the Big Lake Police Department says squads were dispatched just before 6:45 p.m. on reports that a woman's car was stolen from outside the Station Street Apartments.

The victim told responding officers that two juvenile males approached her saying they needed a ride. One of the suspects then pulled a gun, and reportedly told her to hand over the keys or he would shoot her.

Officers used OnStar satellite technology to track the stolen vehicle to a parking lot on the 700 block of Martin Ave. A Big Lake officer spotted the vehicle, and two juveniles matching the description of the suspects walking towards Coborn's.

Police say when the suspects saw the Big Lake squad car, they began running, climbing a fence and heading towards the parking lot of a local car dealership. One suspect was located hiding under a vehicle, while the other continued running. Two citizens saw him and began following the suspect, eventually helping a Sherburne County deputy take him into custody.

Investigators recovered a handgun, the keys to the stolen car and a piece of clothing near the fence the suspects climbed.