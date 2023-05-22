2 juveniles hospitalized following shooting in Savage

Police say the two boys are in critical but stable condition after being shot around 8 p.m. Sunday.

SAVAGE, Minn — Two juveniles are reported in critical but stable condition at a Twin Cities hospital following a shooting in Savage Sunday evening.

Savage police say squads were dispatched to the 1400 block of Joppa Ave. S around 8 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were stopped by a vehicle leaving the neighborhood reporting that their friend had been shot in the ankle.

Detectives arrived to gather evidence and interview witnesses. While they were conducting the investigation, police learned that two juveniles had been transported to hospitals, one by ambulance and the other by private vehicle. As of Monday morning, both are reported as critical but stable.

A news release sent out by police does not share details as to what may have led to the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident or who may have fired the shots to call Savage police at 952-882-2608 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

