KSTP anchor assaulted on light rail platform

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is in custody for assaulting a KSTP-TV anchor on the Nicollet Mall light rail platform in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

Midday anchor Matt Belanger was attacked just before 9 a.m. in what is believed to be a random assault, according to KSTP News Director Kirk Varner.

According to the Metro Transit police report, the suspect, a 39-year-old male, is believed to have assaulted Belanger with a "brick/rock" and then fled the scene. He was later arrested for second-degree aggravated assault.

Varner said Belanger was hit in the left eye and was treated and released at HCMC.

“I have spoken with Matt and he is in good spirits and hopes to be back at the anchor desk after recovering for a few days.” Varner said in a statement.