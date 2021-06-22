Lakeville police investigating after woman's body found in parking lot

Police said a man is being held in connection to her death.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville police are investigating after the body of woman was found early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, police were called by another agency around 2:40 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman in the area of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail in Lakeville.

When police arrived, they said they found the woman dead in a parking lot.

Officials have not released the woman's name at this time.

A man is being held by police in connection with the case, according to the press release. Law enforcement does not believe there is any danger to the public.

Police say the investigation is still in the very early stages, and little information has been released about what may have caused this woman's death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Unit is assisting Lakeville Police during this investigation.