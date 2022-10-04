Law enforcement officers who shot, injured man in North Branch identified

Officers Tyler Lawson and Kyle Lund with the North Branch PD fired their patrol rifles, and Chisago Co. Sheriff's Sgt. James Mott fired less-than-lethal rounds.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials have identified the officers who shot and injured a man with a sword in North Branch.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), officers Tyler Lawson and Kyle Lund with the North Branch Police Department fired their patrol rifles after a man with a sword, believed to be suicidal, was approaching them. The BCA said less-than-lethal rounds were fired by Chisago County Sheriff's Sergeant James Mott before officers Lawson and Lund fired their rifles. Authorities say the man who was shot is expected to survive.

The incident occurred on the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court just before 10 p.m. Friday. According to the BCA, law enforcement located the man with a sword in the driveway of a home. Responding officers remained in the road and ordered the man to drop the sword "several times," before the man started walking down the driveway, the BCA said in a press release. Sgt. Mott struck the man with less-than-lethal rounds before the two officers shot him.

The BCA recovered a sword at the scene and are currently reviewing body-worn camera footage of the incident.

