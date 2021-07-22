Community leaders call on local governments to use American Rescue Plan funds on violence prevention

"Begin funding these Black and brown organizations, boots on the ground, putting their life on the line each and every day to save this city."

MINNEAPOLIS — It is the job of just 12 people who make up the National Fund Peace Organization to travel across the country and make sure community organizations are receiving money to do their own jobs, on the ground, in violence prevention.

Agape Movement says its 40 years of work in north and south Minneapolis, including recent work to reopen roads around George Floyd Square, has yielded results.

"We got a lot of pushback but it has been 52 days since we opened it and there hasn't been one gunshot," cofounder Steve Floyd said. "No violence whatsoever."

Strength Group, Urban Solutions, and the Church Without Walls shared similar success stories in a press conference Thursday and say more money would mean doing even more work in preventing gun violence in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

So with the help of Fund Peace, they called on individual jurisdictions to invest in their community organizations by sharing federal dollars received through the American Rescue Plan.

Dr. Chico Tillmon from Fund Peace referenced President Joe Biden's remarks on the need to support specific cities including Minneapolis.

"He has given reminders," Tillmon said. "He has sent memos that some of that money, a percentage, that – let me be clear – not the crumbs – not the crumbs – be dedicated to violence prevention and the healings of our communities because of what transpired May 25th."

Fund Peace presented a $5,000 check to the community organizations and Tillmon says the team will travel to St. Louis, Missouri, next.

"What breaks my heart, when I came to Minnesota, to still feel the spirit of what took place and the lack of investment," he said. "Minneapolis is supposed to be at the forefront of investing in change ... Begin funding these Black and brown organizations, boots on the ground, putting their life on the line each and every day to save this city."

Specifically the community organizations say they want 2% of the State of Minnesota's ARP funding, 5% of Hennepin County's ARP funding, and 5% of the City of Minneapolis' ARP funding. They would also like 5% of both Ramsey County's and the City of St. Paul's ARP funding.

"I look forward to hearing from you and we looking forward to results," Tillmon said.

KARE 11 reached out to multiple jurisdictions to confirm how much ARP money is going toward violence prevention.

State of Minnesota

Press Secretary Claire Lancaster pointed to the governor's executive action announced June 28 to put $15 million into immediate and long-term community violence intervention initiatives, as well as survivor support grants.

Hennepin County

Hennepin County public relations officer Carolyn Marinan says officials are in the process of seeking community input on the use of ARP dollars.

In the meantime, she says Hennepin County has spent CARES Act Funding dollars within many communities for rental assistance, business assistance, providing computers, and other initiatives.

Marinan adds that a recent board action earmarks $5 million toward violence prevention and a request for proposals was announced Thursday.

"We are committed to looking at many avenues to provide needed dollars towards helping with a critical issue like this one facing cities and our county," she said.

City of Minneapolis

Media relations coordinator Casper Hill says the City's Office of Violence Prevention received $3.466 million of ARP funding. A summary of Phase 1 funding is available here.

City of St. Paul