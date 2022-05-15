Local community reacts to Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead, 3 wounded

The FBI is now investigating this mass shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

MINNEAPOLIS — "It's sad, it's extremely sad," said community leader, Tyrone Terrill.

Terrill is one of many who saw the news of a mass shooting targeting members of a predominately Black community in Buffalo, N.Y. as it was unfolding Saturday.

"It hurts, it hurts deep because people look at their own families," he said.

According to Buffalo officials, the 18-year-old suspect walked into a grocery store, shooting 13 people, killing 10. Majority of the victims were Black elders and pillars in the community.

"Outraged, angry, that someone would do such a cowardly act of innocent people; an 86-year-old, a 77-year-old, who were just going shopping," he said.

The FBI is now investigating this mass shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

A document circulated widely online seemingly outlines the suspect's racist, anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic beliefs, something Beth Gendler, Executive Director with Jewish Community Action, has seen in other recent mass shootings.

"I feel like every time we turn around, there's another mass shooting that's animated by white supremacy, white nationalism," said Gendler. "So many of the victims were older women, people shopping for their families. It did for me, bring back memories of the 'Tree of Life Synagogue' shooting, because so many of the victims were elders."

"When things like this happen and tragedies hit, you kind of want the world to stop and pay attention," said Gendler.

While the Buffalo community continues to support their own, people like Gendler and Terrill are keeping the victims' families close to their hearts.

"All of us are in solidarity with you," said Gendler.

"My heart and prayer goes out to the families," said Terrill. "For the city of Buffalo, to now be going through this, nothing is going to be the same now. Even when we stop talking about it, covering it, the local community will deal with this for years to come. It's a tragedy, it's a tragedy."

