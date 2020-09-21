Local restaurant thanking the community for support after three back-to-back burglaries

Local business affected by COVID-19 closures recently burglarized three times

MINNEAPOLIS — Pat Starr has owned The Wienery in the West Bank for the past 20 years. The shop is known for its iconic selection of food.

“Vegan dishes, traditional Chicago style hot dogs, with Vienna beef hot dogs, philly cheesesteaks," says longtime owner, Pat Starr.

Starr says the business closed down for several months as COVID-19 continued to spread across the country and new guidelines were set in place to curb the spread.

Recently, Starr says the store was the victim of three back-to-back burglaries.

"So someone opened up the window coverings, just able to climb through the window and took my cell phone and a couple of tablets for to-go food,” says Starr. "Somebody came and broke my window to get a quick buck at night..”

While Starr believes the incidents were isolated and not connected to other crimes in the Twin Cities, he is now thanking the West Bank community for their support during this time. "It's probably one of the most secure neighborhoods for vandalism and thievery in the Twin Cities and it’s not isolated, literally it’s thousands of eyes.”

If you have any information about the recent burglaries, call Minneapolis police.

If you would like to know more about the business, here's a link to thier website.