Lois Riess behind bars in Minnesota

Convicted murderer, Lois Riess, is back in Minnesota.

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. — Lois Riess is behind bars in Minnesota, awaiting a hearing on charges that she murdered her husband.

Riess arrived in the state Friday and is being held at the Steele County Jail.

She was transferred here from a Florida prison, where she is serving a life sentence for the murder of a woman there.

Last December, Riess pleaded guilty in a Florida courtroom to shooting and killing Pamela Hutchinson in 2018.

Police say Riess wanted to steal Hutchinson's identity.

That murder happened in April of 2018 while Riess was on the run and was wanted in the shooting death of her husband, David Riess in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

Riess was eventually arrested in Texas.