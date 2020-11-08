Lois Riess pleads guilty to killing her husband

Riess was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

KASSON, Minn. — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to killing her husband in 2018, after being extradited from Florida where she was convicted of a different murder.

Lois Riess entered her plea during a hearing in Kasson, Minnesota on Tuesday. She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her husband, David.

Riess was convicted of killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida, and sentenced to life in prison for that crime. She returned to Minnesota on Friday to face charges in the death of her husband.

Police believe Riess was trying to steal Hutchinson's identity. That shooting happened while Riess was on the run after being wanted in her husband's death in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

