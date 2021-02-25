MacDonald steps down as Minnesota's U.S. Attorney

According to a press release from Erica H. MacDonald's office, First Assistant U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk will fill in as the Acting U.S. Attorney.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced on Thursday that she is stepping down from her position after more than two years.

“My highest priority as U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota has always been safety and security of the individuals, families, and communities of this great state and nation,” said MacDonald in a release. “Serving as the United States Attorney has been my great honor and privilege. I have always been and continue to be humbled and inspired by the women and men of this office whose dedication to the pursuit of truth and justice is unwavering.”

MacDonald was sworn in in June of 2018 after being nominated by former President Donald Trump in April of 2018, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate the following month.

She joined the Attorney General's Advisory Committee in September of 2019 led by then-Attorney General William Barr, and was then added to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice in January of 2020, also by Barr.

It is not uncommon for a U.S. Attorney to leave office when the president who appointed them leaves the White House. MacDonald was appointed by former President Donald Trump.