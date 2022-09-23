Man arrested after armed standoff in Oakdale triggered 'civil emergency'

Police tweeted that while trying to arrest a 51-year-old resident on a felony threats warrant, the man went into his home and came out carrying a long gun.

OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale were asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempted to peacefully end an armed standoff Friday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempted to talk a resident into surrendering.

The situation began around 2:15 a.m. Friday when officers attempted to arrest a 51-year-old man on a warrant for felony threats of violence. When police confronted the man in his front yard they say the man retreated into his home, then came back out holding what appeared to be a long gun.

Oakdale police and the Washington County Sheriff's Department coordinated an effort to negotiate a peaceful surrender. After a morning of uneasy hours, Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton said the standoff ended around 12:45 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant.

