Man arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man is in custody after stealing a city vehicle and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Little Canada to St. Paul.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, authorities were responding to a report of a stolen truck belonging to the City of Center City. When officials located the vehicle just after 10:45 a.m., a pursuit began on Interstate 35 from Highway 8 and continued on 35E through St. Paul before authorities were able to disable the vehicle near southbound 35E and Grand Avenue.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic while driving southbound on 35 before troopers were able to disable the truck.

During the pursuit, officials say the driver collided with multiple vehicles, including a state trooper's vehicle, which they say the suspect intentionally rammed on 35E.

According to authorities, the man resisted arrest and a Taser was used by local law enforcement. The man was transported to Regions Hospital for injuries believed to be non life-threatening. Officials say the driver showed "suspected signs of impairment," but no official charges have been filed.