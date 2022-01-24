Man arrested after assaulting nurse, security guard at Burnsville hospital

Burnsville Police confirmed a man was jailed Saturday night after damaging property and assaulting two people at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A man was arrested after assaulting two people and damaging property at the M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville Saturday night.

Police confirmed Monday that a nurse and security officer were assaulted by the man after he had damaged "a number of items" around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the 20-year-old Burnsville man was no longer actively assaulting anyone when officers arrived, and they were able to take him into custody.

The man was booked into Dakota County Jail, pending charges for assault and damage to property.

M Health Fairview also confirmed the incident and sent KARE11 the following statement:

"Everyone should feel safe at work. We will not and do not tolerate the use of violence in any of our facilities as the safety and wellbeing of our teams is crucial to our ability to provide the best possible care to our patients. Unfortunately, like many other healthcare organizations, our health system is experiencing an increase in patients and families engaging with our staff and care teams in a hostile manner, sometimes with threatening behavior.

As part of our efforts to support workplace safety and reduce instances of violence in our system, in 2021 we launched Employee Safety and Violence Prevention Committees at all of our hospitals."

Police have not released any details about the extent of the injuries the nurse and security guard sustained as a result of the assault.

