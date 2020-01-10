Man arrested for indecent exposure in school parking lot

Washington County dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman parked in the lot of Oneka Elementary reporting a man engaging in lewd activity.

HUGO, Minn. — A 27-year-old man faces charges of indecent exposure after an incident in the parking lot of an elementary school in Hugo.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman parked in the lot of Oneka Elementary reporting a man engaging in lewd activity inside his pickup truck. The caller said the suspect asked her to approach his vehicle as she passed by.

At that point the woman walked to the school and made contact with an employee, who took a picture of the truck and noted the license plate before calling authorities.

Deputies responded to the area, and located the suspect parked in a lot elsewhere in the city of Hugo. During the course of the investigation they determined there was enough evidence to charge the 27-year-old Maplewood man with indecent exposure-engaging in lewd and indecent behavior.