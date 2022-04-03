Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed woman on mobility scooter

The crash happened on Oct. 11, 2021 when Cameron Bendson ran a red light in his Jeep and fatally struck Rosie Means crossing the street on a scooter in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 50 months in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old Minneapolis woman on a mobility scooter in the fall of 2021.

In January, Cameron Bendson of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

The crash happened on Oct. 11, 2021 when Bendson ran a red light in his Jeep and fatally struck Rosie Means crossing the street on her scooter in Minneapolis.

The force of the impact was enough to send Means across the intersection.

The following day, a state trooper found Bendson's jeep crashed in the median on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park. The trooper said the interior had been set on fire. Later that same day, St. Anthony police were called on a report of a suspicious person behind a business. Officers responded, reportedly found Bendson in a stolen vehicle and arrested him.

In addition to Friday's prison sentencing, Bendson will have five years of conditional release once he's served his time in prison. Bendson received 144 days of credit for time already served.

