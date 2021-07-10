Man charged after bystander killed in downtown Minneapolis crash

Police say they suspect the crash was connected to a shootout earlier in the night in Minneapolis.

A man has mas been charged with murder after a bystander's death earlier this month in downtown Minneapolis.

Christopher London Walker is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 6 at North 5th Street and North 6th Avenue killed a woman, who had been hit by one of the vehicles.

Police say they suspect the crash was connected to a shootout earlier in the night in Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, officers say they heard a loud crash in the area just after 11 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found two crashed vehicles – a Dodge Durango that crashed into a building, and a Range Rover that had crashed into a light pole.

Body camera footage, as well as witness statements, identified Walker as the driver of the Range Rover.

One witness, who was with the bystander at the time of the crash, said they were standing on the corner when the Durango approached them at a high rate of speed. Surveillance video showed the vehicle struck the bystander and pushed her into a nearby building. The witness said the woman was stuck under the vehicle before they had assisted in getting her out from under the vehicle.

The video later showed the Range Rover hit a light pole and burst into flames. According to the criminal complaint, video footage from other parts of the city show the Range Rover chasing the Durango at a high rate of speed.