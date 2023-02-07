Man charged in connection to cousin’s death

Sylvester T. Jones was arrested Monday evening after his cousin was found just before 11 a.m. slumped over in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

NEWPORT, Minnesota — A 37-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday in the Newport Transit Center parking lot.

Sylvester T. Jones was arrested Monday evening after his cousin was found just before 11 a.m. inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who has been identified as 39-year-old Terrell E. McIntyre, was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

Jones is charged with second-degree intentional homicide after he admitted to shooting McIntyre "between eight and 10 times," according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents say deputies were called to the transit center parking lot on a report of an "unknown medical situation" after a witness saw McIntyre slumped over in the SUV. The witness later told officials they saw a man leaving the area about 20 minutes earlier.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that captured a man, believed to be Jones, walking away from the area, according to a press release. A search warrant was executed Monday at about 10:30 p.m. and Jones was taken into custody without incident. Officials say a handgun was found on the floor of his bedroom, as well as ammunition that matched the casings found at the scene.

