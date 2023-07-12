Man charged after wife's body found along highway in Fort Ripley

Tony McClelland is charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to Angela McClelland's death.

FORT RIPLEY, Minn. — A 47-year-old man faces murder charges after his wife was found dead last month near Highway 371 in Fort Ripley Township.

Tony McClelland is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after the body of 49-year-old Angela McClelland was found on June 25. Officials believe Angela McClelland died after being struck by a vehicle.

Prosecutors say the two attended a birthday party the night before in the Fort Ripley area. The two were reportedly at the party for several hours and both drank alcohol before leaving between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on June 25. Witnesses told officials that Tony McClelland, who was reportedly driving when the two left the party, didn't appear to be drunk.

After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, police say they found blood and tissue in multiple locations under the vehicle. There was also a single strand of long hard found under the body splash shield, according to court documents. DNA testing connected the blood to Angela McClelland. Further forensic data shows that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Legend Lane, and stopped about 100 yards south of Killian Road, which is near where Angela McClelland's body was found. Investigators say the vehicle then shifted into reverse and backed up at approximately 20 mph to where her body was located. Officials believe the vehicle then left the scene at speeds of over 100 mph.

Tony McClelland initially told investigators that he and his wife had gotten in an argument on the way home from the party. He went on to say that he dropped her off along Matte Road before driving past Fort Ripley Town Hall and then traveling southbound on Legend Road before crossing Highway 371 to get to Sleepy Hollow Road. Police say the crossover from Legend Road to Sleepy Hollow is north of where Angela McClelland's body was found.

When told about the forensic evidence, Tony McClelland said Angela McClelland was upset and was grabbing at the steering wheel, but then said "I don't remember much after that." Tony McClelland told officers he "was pretty drunk, too."

His next court appearance is scheduled July 25.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.

