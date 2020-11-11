Man charged in alleged political attack on elderly couple

Mark Anthony Ulsaker, who described himself to police as a Trump supporter, is accused of assaulting the couple with a golf club and then trying to punch an officer.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A Lino Lakes man is accused of attacking an elderly couple over a political sign, and then trying to assault a police officer who was attempting to take him into custody.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged 50-year-old Mark Anthony Ulsaker with second-degree assault, threats of violence, and assault on a peace officer in connection with the Nov. 8 incident, which took place in White Bear Lake.

White Bear Lake Police squads were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. that day on reports of a man assaulting two elderly people with a golf club.

Witnesses told the responding officers that a man with a stocky build and a bald head walked up behind the couple, ages 80 and 78, and swung the club at their heads. After the club broke the assailant reportedly punched the elderly man in the head, then retreated to his pickup in a nearby drugstore parking lot. Witnesses say he then drove the truck over the curb and towards the woman, but did not hit her. He then fled the scene.

The victims told officers that they were standing by a homemade political sign when the man pulled up and swore at them. The next thing the woman knew the man reportedly approached them from behind with a golf club and without provocation, began swinging it at them.

A witness at the scene managed to capture the suspect's license plate number, which led police to Ulsaker's residence. Officers say they spotted the pickup allegedly involved in the attack and attempted to take him into custody. Police say he resisted, and tried to punch one officer on the scene. That officer pulled his taser, causing Ulsaker to comply.