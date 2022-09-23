Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking

Prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, is charged with one felony count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and one felony count of kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say on the morning of Sept. 13., the victim parked her car in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills and when she got out, Nunn approached her with a gun.

The woman grabbed the barrel of the gun and Nunn pushed her to the ground, according to the complaint.

At gunpoint, she was forced back into the car and ordered to drive to Minneapolis, the documents alleged, and afterward Nunn made her drive to an ATM at Wells Fargo on East Franklin Ave. in the Seward neighborhood.

Prosecutors say she was forced to withdraw $1,000 with her debit card, $500 from a credit card and hand over the $30 in cash that was in her wallet.

Authorities say Nunn then told her to drive to a nearby park.

According to the complaint, Nunn made the woman leave the key fob and her phone in the car and told her he was going to drive the vehicle to the other side of the park where she could come and get it after he left.

Eventually, she walked across the park, got in her car and called 911.

Ramsey County investigators say they used surveillance video to track down Nunn. He was eventually arrested at a home in the Seward neighborhood.

Police say they recovered a "Crosman SNR357 black revolver style handgun in a backpack located behind the couch," according to the complaint, which fires pellets and BBs.

In court documents, prosecutors outlined 17 felony convictions that Nunn has from 1983-2001.

According to the Office of the Ramsey County Attorney, prosecutors will request his bail be set at $750,000 at his first court hearing.