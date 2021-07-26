Man charged in deadly Burnsville hotel shooting

Ricky Eloy Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder after 37-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams was found dead on Friday, July 23 at a Burnsville hotel.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 24-year-old man from Houston, Texas man has been charged in a deadly shooting at a Burnsville hotel.

Ricky Eloy Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder after 37-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams was found dead on Friday, July 23 at a hotel in the area of Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway.

According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez is allegedly seen on surveillance video walking around the second floor hallway near WIlliams's room. When Williams is seen exiting the room, the complaint says surveillance video shows Ramirez allegedly firing a gun multiple times. When officers arrested Ramirez at the scene, a handgun was lying on the ground near his feet.

Ramirez's bail is set at $1.5 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions. He's scheduled to return to court on Sept. 30, 2021 in Hastings.