Man charged in connection to Robbinsdale double-homicide; Victim's brother/son speaks

47-year-old Ibn Marchone Abdullah is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Christopher Johnson stands outside this Robbinsdale home, as he remembers the moment he found his father, 74-year-old Marchone Abdullah and his sister, 55-year-old Crystal Abdullah, dead inside.

"I received a call from a younger brother saying I should go and check on my dad, and he sounded a little disturbed so I came over here and when I got here the door was ajar," he said.

Johnson says at first, he thought his sister and dad may have stepped outside to smoke. "When I approached the unit I smelled an odor, and I pushed open the door and seen my family in there deceased," he said.

Accused of killing them, is Ibn Marchone Abdullah. He's charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Abdullah arrived at one of his brother's home in Brooklyn Park and told him he shot and killed his father and sister "a few days ago" inside their Robbinsdale apartment.

Johnson says he was then contacted by that brother who asked him to investigate.

About three hours later, a warrant was served at a home in Brooklyn Park - in connection to the homicides and police say Abdullah was then arrested.

"When I came here and seen them deceased, I wasn't strong, it was hurtful," he said. "But after that, I remember when my dad said when his time came, I had to take care of him, but I didn't think my sister, too," he said.

According to the criminal complaint, Abdullah owns the duplex where both victims were found. "I'm not angry, he's a family member. I just don't understand what happened and what led up to this," he said.

As he remembers his father and and sister, who he says helped to take care of their dad. "He's a good man, a kind man to everyone he meets," he said.

He's left planning two funerals while searching in his heart for answers. "My dad and sister didn't deserve what happened to them and I think about my family member, something pushed him to go there, something bad, and I hope he finds peace in his soul," he said.

Abdullah is still in custody.