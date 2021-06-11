Man charged in deadly hotel shooting

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, is charged with second-degree murder after his wife was found dead inside an Eden Prairie hotel.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — An Eden Prairie man is charged for allegedly shooting and killing his wife, who was found dead inside an Eden Prairie hotel room earlier this week.

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment after police say two young children -- ages 1 and 2 -- were also inside the hotel room, according to the criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, police say they responded to the Residence Inn just before 11 a.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they announced themselves multiple times before a man, later identified as Rooney, walked down the stairs from the hotel room's second level. According to the complaint, a child was also walking with Rooney.

Police say Rooney had a gunshot wound under his chin and an exit wound on the top of his head.

When officers entered the hotel room, another small child was found in a crib on the main level, and the woman was found dead on the second floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police say they also found methamphetamine in the hotel room.