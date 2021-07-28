Man charged in deadly shooting of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer

David Brian Donnell, Jr., 28, of Redby is charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of assault, according to court documents.

RED LAKE, Minn. — Prosecutors have charged a man for allegedly shooting and killing Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke.

David Brian Donnell, Jr., 28, of Redby is charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of assault, according to court documents.

According to a complaint, Officer Bialke and four other Red Lake Tribal Police Department officers were doing a welfare check on Donnell, who had an active warrant.

Officials say Donnell was on the front porch of his home in Redby, when officers arrived, but Donnell ran inside the home and refused to come out.

"The officers breached the door. Gunfire erupted from inside the residence in the direction of the officers. Officer Ryan Bialke was struck by gunfire through the front door," according to the complaint.

Bialke died at the scene.

A short time later, officers arrested Donnell at a nearby residence.