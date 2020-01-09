Bloomington man charged in death of wife, shooting of neighbors

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the injured victims, including a 12-year-old girl and 29-year-old woman.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man has been charged in the shooting of two neighbors and fatal shooting of his wife.

Jason Michael Mesich, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police said they were called to a home in the 8300 block of 15th Ave in Bloomington just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, on multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they heard more gunshots and found a woman dead in a detached garage, the criminal complaint states.

Officers attempted to find other victims but discovered Mesich was the only one in the residence.

Mesich was screaming and discharging firearms in the basement but after some time he surrendered to police, the complaint reads.

While responding, police learned a 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, who were Mesich's neighbors, had been shot, prosecutors said.

The 12-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 29-year-old was shot multiple times in the legs, and is in serious condition.

In a post-Miranda interview, Mesich told investigators he does not remember much of what happened but that he "probably" killed his wife, the complaint reads.

Mesich said in the interview that he shot the neighbors because "he hated all children" and they may have seen what happened to his wife, prosecutors said.

Family members identified the neighbors as 12-year-old Makayla Saulter and 29-year-old Canisha Saulter. The family said they were helping their aunt load a U-Haul truck when they were shot by the suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.