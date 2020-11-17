Man charged in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

The mother of the victim told detectives she had just broken up with 38-year-old Erik Eggleston, and he was jealous she was dating again.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — A Robbinsdale man is charged in the fatal shooting of his former girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child.

Prosecutors charged Erik Paul Eggleston with second-degree unintentional murder after investigators say he shot the victim, 29-year-old Nigar Mammadzada, twice with a shotgun in the basement of her home Nov. 12.

A criminal complaint says Mammadzada dropped off her young daughter at a babysitter's, and then took her mother to work before returning to her home on the 3500 block of Welcome Ave. N in Crystal. When her mother returned to the home later that afternoon she found Mammadzada laying on the floor of her home office, with what the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said were wounds from two shotgun blasts.

The victim's mother told investigators that the 38-year-old Eggleston had the code to her daughter's garage, and that her daughter had recently broken up with him. She said he had been over the previous evening to visit his daughter as Mammadzada was preparing to go out with a new man. The victim's mother told police he seemed jealous.

Around 9 p.m. that same day Eggleston was found at a friend's home in Oak Grove, bleeding from self-inflicted cuts that police say appeared to be a suicide attempt. A loaner car that Mammadzada had been driving was found in the driveway of that home, and inside was a shotgun that appeared to be covered in blood and several shells.

If found guilty Erik Eggleston faces a possible 40-year prison sentence.

