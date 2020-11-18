Man charged in fatal shooting of friend after disagreement

Brent Buchan is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Joshua Boyce of Minneapolis Oct. 25.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is expected to make his first court appearance on murder charges Thursday, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a friend over a disagreement they were having.

Brent Buchan, 23, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Joshua Boyce of Minneapolis on Oct. 25.

A criminal complaint details how Minneapolis police squads were dispatched shortly before midnight that evening after ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire in an alley behind 1706 Freemont Ave. N. Responding officers were diverted to a home a block away on the 1700 block of Emerson. The complaint state officers found Boyce bleeding in the doorway of his father's house, and with "my dying breath" told them the name of his alleged killer, Brent Buchan.

Boyce was rushed to the hospital where he died the next day of multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim's father told detectives that Boyce had gone to buy marijuana from Buchan, a friend with whom he had been fighting recently. Buchan reportedly thought Boyce was involved in the murder of one of his friends, but Boyce thought the problem between the two had been resolved.

Police located a surveillance video that captured Boyce's murder. Investigators say it shows Boyce getting out of a vehicle parked in the alley where the shooting occurred and walking south. Seconds later, they say Buchan got out of the same vehicle, pulled a gun and started shooting. An audio clip allegedly picks up the sounds of screaming, and then Boyce saying "I swear it wasn't me, Brenty."

Detectives were able to locate Buchan one day later and placed him under arrest. He admitted his nickname is Brenty, but at first denied having contact with Boyce that night. The defendant was then shown Facebook Messenger conversations between the two men, and admitted the messages were his.