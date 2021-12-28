Man charged with murder in father, sister's death

Police say one man and one woman were found dead inside a Robbinsdale home.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead inside a home in Robbinsdale.

According to court documents, Ibn Marchone Abdullah is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after a man and woman were found fatally shot inside a duplex Sunday. Officials believe the two victims are Abdullah's father and sister.

In the criminal complaint, Abdullah stopped by his brother's house in Brooklyn Park and allegedly told him that he had shot his father and sister "a few days ago." When Abdullah left the house, his brother contacted their other brother and he agreed to stop by their father's residence. Upon arrival, the criminal complaint states that the two victims were found sitting in chairs with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads.

According to the complaint, when officers arrived, they located a handgun and two discharged cartridge casings on the floor. Authorities went to Abdullah's brother's Brooklyn Park home and arrested Abdullah without incident.