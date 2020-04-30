Man charged in February St. Paul homicide

On Feb. 26, police responded to the 1400 block of Arkwright in St. Paul after neighbors reported that the occupants of a unit were making noise.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man has been charged in a homicide that took place in February.

DeMarea Dajour Clay, 24 of St. Paul has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Feb. 26, police responded to the 1400 block of Arkwright, after neighbors reported that the occupants of a unit were making noise.

Police were informed that a man left in a car, returned, and then was seeing dragging a body to the vehicle.

Clay waved officers down and told them he was trying to take his girlfriend to the hospital after she had a seizure.

The woman was completely naked and did not have a pulse. She was transported to Regions Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

When police went into the apartment they found possible crushed up narcotics, the complaint reads. Officers examined the victim's body and saw she had injuries consistent with assault, police said.

During a post-miranda interview Clay told police he saw that the woman was having difficulty breathing and thought she was having an overdose, and tried dragging her to the car to go to the hospital.