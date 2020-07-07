Man charged in Hastings standoff

Gerald Edward Bolster was charged Monday after a 15-hour standoff with law enforcement last week at a Hastings mobile home.

HASTINGS, Minn. — A 36-year-old Hastings man has been charged with three counts of threats of violence, two counts of child endangerment and violating a harassment/restraining order.

Gerald Edward Bolster was charged Monday after a 15-hour standoff with law enforcement last week at a Hastings mobile home with two children inside the residence. During the incident, Hastings police say a dozen officers were treated for for heat exhaustion, and at least three were hospitalized.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the mobile home Thursday, July 2 just before 11:30 a.m. after a report that Bolster had threatened the trailer park manager after she had informed him that a vehicle on his property was being towed.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, the complaint says they knocked on the door and a woman, who was a resident of the trailer, answered the door with two young children standing next to her. Authorities asked them to exit the home and asked the woman about her son, who was still inside the residence. The woman then retreated back to the door and Bolster came out from behind the door, placed his hand on her shoulder, and began pushing her out of the house before shutting the door, the complaint says. The woman told law enforcement that two children, ages 4 and 13, were still inside the residence.

According to the complaint, law enforcement proceeded to ask Bolster to release the two children and informed him that there was an active HRO (harassment/restraining order) against him. After authorities told Bolster he was under arrests for the HRO violation, the complaint says Bolster replied, "Ok. It's either death by cop or a court date. You pick." Law enforcement asked multiple times for Bolster to release the children, but he refused, according to the complaint.

Officials saw Bolster through a window with what appeared to be handgun, the complaint says, before the woman informed authorities that she was on the phone with Bolster.

Law enforcement spoke to Bolster on the phone, where he began making threats, according to the complaint, and later requested the woman come to the window. After law enforcement informed Bolster they weren't going to allow the woman go to the window, they heard a cocking sound consistent with the sound made by loading a round into a firearm chamber, the complaint says.

Dakota County SWAT arrived on scene and began using a loud speaker to inform Bolster multiple times that he was under arrest, needed to exit the home and release the children.

According to the complaint, Bolster then threatened to blow up the trailer multiple times with the children still inside. The complaint went on to say Bolster began throwing items out the window at the gas meter.

The standoff lasted about 15 hours, and at one point, the 13-year-old child left the residence but the 4-year-old child remained inside.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, law enforcement entered the home and placed Bolster under arrest. Authorities located a brown plastic gun and multiple NERF guns inside the home, according to the complaint.

Bolster was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he continued to make threats towards officers.