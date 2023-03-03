20-year-old man charged in Minneapolis double homicide

The indictment alleges Lavell Piggie shot and killed two others after a “significant amount” of drugs, including crack cocaine and Fentanyl, went missing.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County Grand Jury has indicted Lavell Piggie for the killing of two men back in February of 2022.

The indictment alleges Piggie shot and killed two others after a “significant amount” of drugs, including crack cocaine and Fentanyl, went missing.

Related Articles Police investigating double homicide in north Minneapolis

He is now charged with two counts of first-degree intentional premeditated murder and two counts of first-degree intentional felony murder, according to a release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

The two shooting victims have since been identified as 23-year-old Malik Travon Carr-Riggins of Minneapolis and 30-year-old Case Samuel Ritzman of St. Paul.

According to the release, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Upon arrival, the officers found a sedan that drove over a curb and stopped in a snowbank. The officers noted the rear door was open and the vehicle was still running and shifted to drive.

The officers also observed Carr-Riggins and Ritzman in the front seats of the car, who would soon be pronounced deceased.

The release goes on to say that after an investigation, which included phone data and surveillance footage, officers said Piggie was seen entering the car with both Carr-Riggins and Ritzman before driving across north Minneapolis. Witnesses and video then tracked Piggie exiting the car and leaving the scene.

A further investigation led to officers recovering a "significant amount" of cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl, in addition to a bag filled with .40 caliber live rounds of ammunition.

Piggie had previously been charged with second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder in connection with this case, according to the release.

The trial is set for June 26. and his bail has been set at $2 million.

Watch more local news: