Man charged in Hwy 169 shooting of youth baseball coach appears in court

Bail was set Thursday for the man charged in the fatal shooting of a popular youth baseball coach on Highway 169.

Jamal Lindsey Smith, 33, appeared in court for the first time since formal charges were filed earlier this month in the deadly July shooting of Jay Boughton. Smith is being held on $1.5 million with conditions and $2 million without conditions.

Smith is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact. The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, while the second carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said Smith was arrested in Decatur, Illinois earlier this month by a team of Plymouth detectives, U.S. Marshals and Decatur police officers.