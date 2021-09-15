Man charged in Hwy. 169 shooting of youth baseball coach back in Minnesota

Jamal Lindsey Smith, 33, is back in Minnesota. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above story first aired on Sept. 2, 2021.

The man charged in the fatal shooting of a popular youth baseball coach on Highway 169 back in June is back in Minnesota and will appear in court Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents.

Jamal Lindsey Smith, 33, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., his first appearance since formal charges were filed earlier this month in the deadly July shooting of Jay Boughton as he and his son drove home from a baseball game.

Smith is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact. The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, while the second carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said Smith was arrested in Decatur, Illinois earlier this month by a team of Plymouth detectives, U.S. Marshals and Decatur police officers.