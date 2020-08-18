Man charged in shooting outside St. Paul night club

James Jones Fields, 34, of St. Paul has been charged with second-degree murder.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man has been charged in relation to a shooting that took place outside of a St. Paul night club in June.

On June 13, 2020, a woman and her friends went to the Lamplighter Lounge in St. Paul but were not allowed in since the bar was at capacity, police said.

While in the parking lot, the woman got into a fight with another women, which then led to a brawl where people from inside the bar spilled out.

The woman and her friends were able to get out of the fight and get into her Ford Escape, but as they were driving away they hit people, and shots rang out. One of shots struck the woman, who was in the passenger seat, the complaint reads. Her friends then drove at high speeds to try to find a hospital, which led to them being stopped by a deputy.

The woman was pronounced dead at the traffic stop.

Officers then responded to the Lamplighter Lounge and found bullet casings scattered in the area.

Officers learned that videos from the incident were posted on social media and spoke to a witness who had videotaped the fight.

The witness told police they took a video of the fight and of the Escape hitting people. The witness said the video ended because they ran once the shots rang out, the complaint reads.

Officers reviewed the footage and identified a man who was in a shooting stance, aiming towards the Escape as Fields.

Field's cellphone was in the area of the Lamplighter Lounge on June 13 from 12:13 a.m. to 1:16 a.m., the complaint states.

A search warrant was executed and investigators found clothes that resemble the clothes he is wearing in videos of the incident, prosecutors said.