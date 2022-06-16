Man charged in brutal murder in south Minneapolis

Charles Brown was charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors say a 55-year-old man beat and stabbed another man to death at a south Minneapolis apartment building on Sunday.

Charles Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at 1700 3rd Avenue South.

They found no fire but discovered a man, believed to be in his 60s, lying face down on the floor of the living room.

The man appeared to have been dead for quite some time, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators learned that the victim, who has not been identified, was a resident of the apartment complex.

Police officers said that the living room showed signs of a struggle with a television knocked over, a lamp overturned, "several broken bottles of liquor, and significant blood splatter," according to the complaint.

Authorities believe a stool was used to beat the victim in the head.

The victim also had three stab wounds and one of his hands was still holding a large kitchen knife by the blade.

Prosecutors believe the attack "occurred in phases over a period of time," according to the complaint.

Brown told investigators that he and the victim were longtime friends. Brown said he and the victim had run into each other on June 11, 2022 and decided to go to the victim's apartment to drink. Brown said they drank heavily and eventually he fell asleep in the bedroom. He said when he woke up, he discovered the door open and his friend dead.

Brown told investigators "he became emotionally distraught and curled up in a ball in the bedroom until MFD discovered him there."

Brown is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.