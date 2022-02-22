Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Golden Valley officer

Marlon Collins faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree intentional murder and first-degree assault.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Brooklyn Park man accused of firing multiple times at a Golden Valley police officer following an attempted burglary has now been charged.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Marlon Collins faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree intentional murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents say officers were called to a Golden Valley home on Feb. 16 for a report of an attempted burglary. When the officer arrived, a man matching the suspect's description was spotted entering the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle.

The criminal complaint says the officer then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle sped away, prompting a pursuit at speeds of around 70 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually crashed into a snowbank, according to the criminal complaint, and the suspect, later identified as Collins, got out of the car and allegedly fired at the officer.

The complaint says Collins didn't hit an officer, but after running, allegedly fired again and struck the officer's squad vehicle.

Officers later found Collins in the backyard of a nearby home, where he was then taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators believe Collins broke into multiple homes in the area. Court documents say that surveillance footage captured Collins breaking into another home prior to police being called that night. Officials say they believe Collins stole two small safes from one of the homes, which were both found inside the vehicle Collins was riding in during the pursuit.

