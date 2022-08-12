Man charged with firing at bikers, fleeing police

A complaint details the allegations against Carson Thomas McCoy, who prosecutors say shot at three motorcyclists after he ran a red light and nearly hit them.

HAM LAKE, Minn. — A Blaine man is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he fired a gun at a group of motorcyclists, then sped away from police when they responded.

Carson Thomas McCoy of Blaine is accused of both second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint details the incident, which took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. on reports of shots fired at three motorcyclists on Lexington Ave. N. in Ham Lake. The victims told responding officers they were stopped at a red light on Crosstown Boulevard NE at Lexington, then took off when the light turned green.

At that point, the bikers told police, a black car ran a red light at a high rate of speed and almost hit them. The group followed the car down Lexington Ave. and got in front of the vehicle, which then sped up and drove around them. While doing so the driver, later identified as 21-year-old McCoy, fired a gun out of the sunroof and also through the driver's side window.

Police later recovered spent shell casings in the area.

Officers and deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies jumped into action to locate the vehicle, which was spotted on Highway 10 in Blaine. During the subsequent pursuit the defendant reportedly drove the wrong way on both Highways 10 and 65, and at one point rammed an Anoka County Sheriff's squad car. Eventually, prosecutors say, McCoy lost control of his vehicle near Aurelia Park and crashed into a stand of trees. Both the defendant and a passenger were arrested and taken into custody.

McCoy was taken to the Anoka County Jail, where staff located what they believe to be fentanyl on him.

