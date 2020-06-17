Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's brother

Salter was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend's brother.

Ryan Frazier Jr., 23, was charged in the June 4 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Brandon Salter of St. Paul.

Frazier was arrested earlier this week in Chicago. No date has been set for his first court appearance in Hennepin County.

On the evening of June 4, Salter's sister heard pounding on the door of their residence in the 700 block of 14th Street East and saw it was Frazier’s current girlfriend, Kayla, shouting at her to come out and fight, according to the criminal complaint.

Salter's sister could see Frazier’s car, which she recognized from dating him, the complaint states. She called 911 and then called Salter to come over because she believed Frazier was around. She opened the door and got into a "tussle" with Kayla in the front lawn, the complaint reads.

When Salter arrived, Frazier told him a couple times that he was going to shoot him, and Frazier took a gun from his waistband, according to account given by Salter's sister in the criminal complaint.

Salter's sister ran into the house and heard several gunshots, prosecutors said.

Witnesses told police they saw Frazier with a gun, chasing Salter, and then saw him stand on 14th Street and fire several shots, according to the complaint.