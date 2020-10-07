Man charged with killing grandmother; seriously injuring mother, sister

According to the criminal complaint, David Ekers admitted to trying to kill all three victims with a wrench.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A 34-year-old man has been charged with killing his grandmother and seriously injuring his mother and sister with a wrench.

According to Maple Grove police, David Richmond Ekers has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder following the assault Wednesday evening at a Maple Grove residence on the 16500 block of 82nd Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Ekers' father called police to report his son had assaulted three members of the family. When officers arrived, they found three adult females with serious head injuries. Ekers was placed under arrest and officers located a wrench near one of the victims.

The three victims were transported to the hospital, where Ekers' grandmother died the following day. The other two victims remain in critical condition, according to police.

The complaint says Ekers was taken to the police station where he admitted to trying to kill all three victims with a wrench. Ekers said he didn't try to attack his father because he saw him as an ally, according to the complaint.

Ekers said he grabbed the wrench, put on a glove for better grip and the attacked the three victims. He said he struck his sister fix to six times in the head while in the dining room. He then went to find his grandmother and struck her around five times, according to the defendant's interview. He said his mother went downstairs to find his dad, and when she came back upstairs, he hit her five times in the face.

The complaint says Ekers, who has mental health issues, told officers he wanted to kill the victims because he didn't want to be back on medication or go back to the hospital. Ekers said his mother had thought something was wrong the day before and wanted him to go to the hospital.