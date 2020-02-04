Man charged with killing roommate near Fergus Falls

A criminal complaint says Derek Sweere shot the victim after the two argued over a missing gun.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Perham man is accused of killing his roommate by stabbing him in the eyes and shooting him repeatedly.

Otter Tail County prosecutors compiled a criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Derek Sweere with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Snyder.

The complaint says the roommates had argued over a missing gun.

Investigators say Sweere shot Snyder 15 times after stabbing him in the eyes, then grabbed another gun and shot him once more.

KFGO reports Sweere claims he was acting in self-defense after Snyder bit his arm.