Man charged with murder after father found dead inside St. Anthony home

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Rodney Berg Christopherson with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 88-year-old father. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

According to the complaint filed in Ramsey County Monday, St. Anthony police officers arrived to a residence on the 2400 block of 39th Avenue Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from Christopherson's brother.

Soon after entering the home, the complaint states that officers located Christopherson lying face down on the kitchen floor covered in blood. Officers said Christopherson was conscious and alert, telling them he had stabbed himself and had been lying on his chest because he was afraid he might bleed to death. He told officers he had been lying there "for hours."

The complaint says Christopherson denied knowing where the knife he used was, and he claimed to not know what had happened to his father. As police got further into the home, they discovered Christopherson's father in a bed with apparent trauma to his head, and a stab wound on his torso. He was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy concluded Christopherson's father had died from blunt force injuries to his head, and multiple sharp force injuries.

During the preliminary search of the home, the complaint says officers located two large kitchen knives — one on the floor near the laundry room, the other on a bathroom counter — and a metal mallet all containing what appeared to be blood on them.

According to the complaint, officers then spoke to Christopherson's brother, who said their sister became worried about their father after she said she couldn't get reach him and suspected something was wrong. That's when Christopherson's brother drove to their father's home, let himself in and found Christopherson on the kitchen floor and his father already dead in the bed. The complaint says that's when the man left the house and called authorities.

Christopherson's brother said Christopherson had been living with their father "for awhile" and that he has schizophrenia. He said when he last saw both his father and brother, on Thanksgiving, it appeared his brother was "doing well."