Man charged with murder in fatal Shakopee shooting

Brady Zipoy is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting inside a residence near the 2400 block of Paha Circle.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder in Monday's fatal shooting in Shakopee.

According to the criminal complaint, Brady Zipoy is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting inside a residence near the 2400 block of Paha Circle.

The complaint states that officials were dispatched to the residence just before 7:30 p.m. for a weapons reports at the residence. A second report from a neighbor said a man fired several shots outside their residence.

When officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Zipoy, running out of the driveway of a neighboring home, and then retreated to the residence once he noticed law enforcement. Officials made contact with Zipoy and secured him outside the residence.

According to the complaint, Zipoy was later taken into custody and admitted to shooting the victim with a 9mm Glock 20.

When police entered the home of the initial call, they located a 65-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the basement. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the complaint, a witness said she was in the basement talking with the victim when they heard someone upstairs. The victim then walked to the bottom of the stairs, and said "Hello?" The suspect began walking down the stairs when the victim said, "Can I help you?" The suspect responded by saying "Yeah," and then fired three shots at the victim from about five to six feet. The witness said the suspect never made it down the stairs, but she identified the suspect as someone resembling Zipoy.