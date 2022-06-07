Prosecutors: Wanted man fled, fired on officers

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Nava Jaimes shot at both a state trooper and two White Bear Lake police officers before he was captured.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man faces multiple charges involving an incident where he allegedly fled from law enforcement and then fired a gun at them during the pursuit.

Ramsey County prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Nava Jaimes shot at a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and two White Bear Lake police officers during the chase, which occurred the night of June 5.

A criminal complaint details the incident, which allegedly began when the trooper spotted an Oldsmobile Cutlass speeding and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 35E near Arlington Avenue in St. Paul just before 8:30 p.m. The trooper says the driver of the Cutlass, later identified as Jaimes, fled the attempted traffic stop at speeds that reached 100 miles an hour.

At one point during the chase the trooper says the driver fired a shot at his squad car but did not hit him.

The complaint says Jaimes left the interstate and drove east on Highway 96, where two White Bear Lake officers picked up the pursuit with lights and sirens activated. The State Patrol helicopter was following from above, and pilots reported seeing the Cutlass come to a near stop and what appeared to be muzzle flashes coming from the driver's side as more shots were fired.

Neither officer was hit, but nine spent shells were later recovered from the ground on Birch Lake Boulevard.

The Cutlass eventually stopped at a business and two occupants bailed out and fled on foot. The State Patrol helicopter pilots saw one of the suspects throw a gun over a fence, and was able to guide canine officers to where they were hiding. Jaimes and his wife were taken into custody, and prosecutors say both resisted arrest. Jaimes was treated for a dog bite wound and his wife, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital complaining of stomach pain.

During questioning, the defendant at first told officers that a man who had asked for a ride was inside the car with them, made him flee police and fired on the officers. When told that the helicopter pilot confirmed only two people were in the vehicle and that he was seen fleeing with a gun, Jaimes reportedly admitted he had fired a gun at officers. Investigators say Jaimes told them he drank 8 or 9 beers at a backyard BBQ, fled from officers and fired on them because he was drunk.

The defendant insisted he acted alone, that his wife had nothing to do with the shooting and that she had yelled at him to stop.

At the time of the incident, Jaimes had a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest out of Hennepin County. In that case a traffic stop for speeding led officers to find open bottles of beer and a loaded gun in his car, and methamphetamine in his wallet.

Along with three counts of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, Jaimes is charged with two additional counts for drive by shooting.

