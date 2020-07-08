Man charged with shooting at teens in Elk River

A Princeton man faces four counts of assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A Princeton man has been charged after allegedly firing at a car with four teenagers inside.

According to a criminal complaint, Matthew Arthur Lau, 33, faces four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of drive-by shooting.

The incident happened on Friday, July 30 on Highway 169 near Ranch Road in Elk River. According to the complaint, four teens were driving in the left lane of the highway when a pickup driven by the suspect pulled up alongside them. The complaint states the man was trying to cut in front of the teens' vehicle, and began yelling at them from the window. The teens say the man then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the car, shooting and causing a tire to go flat.

According to the complaint, law enforcement caught up to the suspect later on Highway 10 in Big Lake. As officers approached, they said the driver threw a pistol and holster from the window. Investigators said the gun still contained a live round.

The complaint states that all four teens positively identified the driver later at the Elk River police station. The suspect declined to give a statement to officers.

