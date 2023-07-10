Minneapolis man charged with shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he shot and a killed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.
According to court documents, Ryan Taylor is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after he admitted to shooting a man Wednesday, July 5 in north Minneapolis. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The victim's girlfriend, who admitted to having a previous relationship with Taylor, told officials Taylor was hiding in the bushes when she and the victim were walking along the sidewalk near her home on the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
The woman said she threatened to call the police, and then Taylor pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and shot the victim in the abdomen.
The woman said she was at a Fourth of July barbecue the previous day with Taylor, who later dropped her off to meet up with the victim. Taylor said in a post-Miranda interview that he knew about the woman's relationship with the victim, and admitted to shooting the victim.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.