Minneapolis man charged with shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

According to court documents, Ryan Taylor is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after he admitted to shooting the victim in north Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he shot and a killed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

According to court documents, Ryan Taylor is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after he admitted to shooting a man Wednesday, July 5 in north Minneapolis. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim's girlfriend, who admitted to having a previous relationship with Taylor, told officials Taylor was hiding in the bushes when she and the victim were walking along the sidewalk near her home on the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

The woman said she threatened to call the police, and then Taylor pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The woman said she was at a Fourth of July barbecue the previous day with Taylor, who later dropped her off to meet up with the victim. Taylor said in a post-Miranda interview that he knew about the woman's relationship with the victim, and admitted to shooting the victim.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+