Man charged with stabbing girlfriend's 12-year-old son

The young victim is hospitalized in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. His mother told police the defendant, Craig Allen Stevens, is a meth user.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized and recovering from significant injuries after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his mother's boyfriend, who was allegedly high on methamphetamine.

Craig Allen Stevens, 50, is charged with first-degree assault after he allegedly attacked the boy, stabbed and then held him hostage Saturday in an apartment on the 3200 block of Cedar Ave. S in Minneapolis.

A criminal complaint details how Minneapolis police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on reports that a juvenile had been stabbed multiple times. The victim's mother identified the assailant as Craig Stevens, and told responding officers the defendant was inside the apartment holding a knife to her son's neck.

Officers kicked down the apartment door after hearing the boy cry for help, and immediately saw Stevens sitting on a couch in the living room holding a knife that was sticking out of the 12-year-old's upper chest/neck area. The child was covered in blood and was suffering from obvious stab wounds.

The complaint says Stevens was given instructions to drop the knife but refused, and continued to use the boy as a shield against the officers. Police were eventually able to fire a taser, hitting Stevens and causing him to release his grip on the boy. The child was able to roll off the couch and away from the defendant, and Stevens was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Paramedics rushed the 12-year-old to Hennepin County Medical center, where he was treated for stab wounds to his face, scalp, arm and chest. He also has an acute kidney injury, broken collarbone and collapsed lung. Records show doctors had to insert a tube into the child's trachea to allow him to breathe. Medical staffers say he will have permanent disfigurements from the injuries.

When interviewed by investigators the victim's mother said Stevens recently left drug treatment and has been using methamphetamine consistently. She said the past several days the defendant had been holding knives and acting paranoid. The woman called police earlier in the day but Stevens left the apartment, allegedly saying he would kill both her and the children "if you let them (police) get me."

Craig Stevens remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

